Man who rented properties under false pretenses to use as brothels jailed for nine years

A man who rented out properties across rural Ireland under false pretenses and used them as brothels has been jailed for nine years.

Ilamar Rodrigues Ribeiro (54) was arrested by investigating gardaÍ from the Garda Human Trafficking and Co-ordination Unit when he returned to Ireland from his native Brazil after a period of time abroad, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Ribeiro, of Rua Nely Augusta Gomes, Goais, Brazil, had been under investigation after a number of rental properties being used as brothels around the country were linked to him, along with nearly €800,000 in proceeds of crime across multiple Irish bank accounts.

He pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 19 sample counts, including using false instruments, inducing landlords to rent properties to him, brothel-keeping and possession of the proceeds of crime. They are offences that carry maximum sentences of between five and 14 years, the court heard.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material, known in law as child pornography, which was discovered on his phone when he was arrested at Dublin Airport on November 16th, 2023.

The offending on the 60-count indictment spanned from 2010 to 2023, the court heard. Ribeiro has been in custody since his arrest.

Sentencing Ribeiro on Wednesday, Judge Patricia Ryan noted that he has previous convictions for fraud both from France and the UK. She acknowledged that his plea to the charges were valuable to the State.

Judge Ryan said that many of the offences involved elaborate planning and pre-meditation and said that “considerable sums of money”, a total of €788,982, were involved in the money laundering offence.

She accepted that Ribeiro accepted ownership of the accounts connected to the money laundering and that the accounts were held in his own name.

In relation to the possession of child abuse material, the judge noted that there was no distribution of the images but said that the images did fall into the most serious form of child abuse material.

Judge Ryan imposed a sentence of 10 and half years in prison, which involved consecutive terms. She suspended the final 18 months of the term on strict conditions for three years and backdated the sentence to when Ribeiro first went into custody in November 2023.

At an earlier sentence hearing, Detective Garda Vanessa Stafford of the Garda Human Trafficking and Co-ordination Unit told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that the charges against Ribeiro were part of a wider investigation after two women came forward to gardaí with allegations of trafficking.

These two women identified some rental properties around rural Ireland which were being used as brothels while others were linked to Ribeiro’s email address and phone number, the court heard.

When investigating gardaí knocked on the doors of some of these properties, the women who answered identified themselves as sex workers, the court heard.

Gardaí linked 10 rental properties to Ribeiro, who used a different name from a fake Italian passport and fake utility bills to rent out the property from unsuspecting landlords and, in one case, a property agent.

The court heard the landlords told gardaí that they would never have rented the property to Ribeiro if they had known what it would be used for.

The properties which were used as brothels were located in Longford town, Kildare town, Ballyconnell in Co Cavan, Enniscorthy in Co Wexford, Ballymahon in Co Longford, Ballaghadereen in Co Roscommon, Carrick on Shannon in Co Leitrim, and Tullow, Co Carlow. A further two were located in Roscommon town.

The properties were rented out for varying periods of time between 2018 and 2023.