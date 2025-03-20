Catriona Carey appears in court on money laundering charges

Former Ireland hockey international Catriona Carey has appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on money laundering charges.

Ms Carey (46), with an address at Rochford Manor, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow, is charged with three offences contrary to section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010. They are said to have occurred in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

In each case, it is alleged she engaged in handling, acquiring or possessing proceeds of criminal conduct. All three counts relate to funds in a bank account in the name of Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd at Wise Europe SA.

Ms Carey’s case was called before Judge Sarah Berkeley on Thursday when her barrister, Kevin Roche, asked for an arraignment date.

The judge listed the case for June 30th, when Ms Carey will be formally asked how she pleads to the charges.

Her two co-accused were also before the court. John Steadmond (48), of Rossminogue, Craanford, Gorey, Co Wexford, and Paddy Maher (57), of Glenmalure Gun Club, Glenmalure, Co Wicklow, are each charged with 17 related charges, including that they unlawfully acted as solicitors when not qualified to do so.

The bulk of the other charges against them relates to inducing people to pay deposits, having falsely represented that Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd could secure finance for distressed mortgage holders.

Mr Steadmond and Mr Maher received the same date for their arraignments.