Two men charged over €2m Co Louth drug seizure refused bail

Cocaine and cannabis worth more than €2 million seized by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in Co Louth and Co Dublin, on Wednesday.

Two men charged in connection with a more than €2 million drug seizure in Co Louth earlier this week have appeared before Ardee District Court.

Judge Andrew Cody heard that both accused were arrested following an intelligence-led surveillance operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeting a transnational criminal organisation involved in the importation of controlled drugs into the State.

Alan Crosby (45), of Owensilla, Sillogue Avenue, Dublin 11, and Varinder Singh (32), who gave an address at Ashfield Green, Drogheda, Co Louth, are both charged with the alleged possession of cocaine for sale or supply and the unlawful possession of the drug at Main Street, Tenure, on Wednesday last.

In addition, Mr Singh is further charged with committing the same two alleged offences, relating to cannabis, at Tenure Business Park, Tenure on the same date.

It is alleged the cocaine and cannabis seized in a search of a van and a lock-up unit nearby had a street value of €2.18 million, the court heard.

Det Gda Joe Kavanagh from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau gave evidence that Mr Singh replied, “I came here and all that I was doing was working with food,” when one of the charges was put to him after caution, and said, “I thought it was food – it’s not my fault,” in response to another.

The court heard the accused, who had the assistance in court of an interpreter, is an Indian national who arrived in the country on February 22nd last and had been renting a room in Drogheda.

Following separate and lengthy contested bail hearings Judge Cody refused bail and remanded both men in custody to appear by video-link at Dundalk District Court on Wednesday.