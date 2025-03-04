Couple jailed for ‘savage’ and unprovoked attack on homeless man while he slept in tent

The aftermath of the attack on Tara Street in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Kilmartin

A man and a woman have been jailed for their roles in a “savage” and unprovoked attack on a man sleeping in a tent in Dublin city centre last year.

Vasile Manole (46) slashed the tent on Tara Street, Dublin 2 where the victim was sleeping on April 29th, 2024 after his partner Daniella Voroneanu (42) pointed it out.

The victim woke up to a burning sensation on his back, and saw a man slashing at him. He sustained stab wounds to his back, arms, chest, neck and face.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He received 190 stitches and sustained permanent scarring to his face and back. He lost the sight in his left eye and the eye may have to be removed in the near future if muscles near it swell, the court was told.

The court heard that Voroneanu had been assaulted and robbed by two women earlier that day, and later told Manole about this. While this incident wasn’t reported to gardaí, the court was told Voroneanu told staff at the hostel where they were then living about it.

The victim is “utterly innocent”, the court heard and continues to suffer the effects of the assault.

Manole with an address in Loreto Hall, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2 pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm.

He has a number of previous convictions in Ireland, Sweden, Romania and Germany, including for violent offences. The court heard he was convicted of rape in Sweden in 2016.

Imposing sentence on Tuesday, Judge Martin Nolan noted that Manole caused “devastating” injuries to the victim in this “extremely savage” assault.

Judge Nolan said the court accepted the defence’s submission that Manole thought he was attacking the parties who had assaulted his partner. But he said Manole was “motivated by vengeance” and his actions were “reprehensible”, causing “severe” consequences for the victim.

He said Manole’s previous convictions were an aggravating factor and handed him a sentence of eight years.

Daniella Voroneanu of Lower Gardiner Street, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm.

She initially faced a charge of assault causing serious harm, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge after discussions between her defence and the prosecution. She has previous convictions for road traffic and public order offences.

Judge Nolan noted Voroneanu told Manole about the assault and robbery and that she wanted him to do something about it, but the court accepted that she probably didn’t expect the viciousness of what happened.

The judge imposed a sentence of three years.