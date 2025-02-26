Teenager who instigated attack on American Stephen Termini in Dublin sentenced to 20 months detention

Stephen Termini, who was attacked in Dublin, leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday after a 17-year-old was given 20 months in detention for his part in the assault. Photograph: Collins Courts

A teenage boy who instigated an “unprovoked” attack on an American tourist in Dublin city centre almost two years ago has been told he will spend 20 months in detention.

American tourist Stephen Termini had gone out for drinks on the night of July 19th, 2023, when he was seriously assaulted by three teenage boys on Store Street.

A now 17-year-old, who initiated the attack, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm earlier this month.

He was 16 at the time of the attack and cannot be named for legal reasons.

Two other boys separately pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm and violent disorder.

Judge Martin Nolan imposed a 32-month period of detention on the second boy involved in the attack last July, and a 26-month period on the third boy last October.

Imposing sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Wednesday on the now 17-year-old, Judge Nolan said Mr Termini was “minding his own business” when the first boy attacked him “pretty viciously” for reasons only known to himself.

The judge said the court had “reluctantly” decided that custody was necessary. Noting that the boy has previous convictions including for assault causing harm, Judge Nolan said he “got his chances from other courts and he didn’t take it”.

Mr Termini was in court for the sentence hearing. The court heard he has since changed his surname to Donnelly, to reflect his Irish heritage.

The teenager has nine previous convictions for offences including for assault causing harm, violent disorder, theft, trespass and public order.

The investigating garda accepted a suggestion by Conor Devally SC, defending, that Mr Termini “did no more than try to talk to some girls at the side of the street before he was laid into”.

The court has heard that Mr Termini was initially taken to the Mater Hospital and was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital. He has no recollection of the incident.

A medical report outlined that he sustained bleeding to the brain along with skull, orbital and cheek fractures. Mr Termini required an emergency sight-saving procedure and specialist intensive care for two weeks.

The court heard he has experienced ongoing health issues due to the extent of the brain injuries.

In a victim impact statement read to the court on his behalf by Diarmuid Collins BL, prosecuting, Mr Termini said he had medical and other costs of €103,000. He said he forgives the boys, but would like them to help cover his costs.

He said he had suffered after-effects, including PTSD, constant pain and trouble sleeping. Mr Termini said he can’t walk without a cane, has rods in his back and can no longer speak clearly.

He said he doesn’t hold what happened against the “good people of Ireland”.