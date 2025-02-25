‘Ringleader’ of catering company employees involved in thefts at Aviva Stadium sentenced to 18 months in jail

The “ringleader” in a series of thefts by a group of catering company employees operating in the Aviva Stadium has been jailed for 18 months.

Roy Oti (22) stole €13,974 from his employer while his accomplices each stole smaller sums using the same method.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard the thefts exploited the catering company’s cashless “Sumup” card reader system. The group set up their own Sumup accounts and diverted some customer card tap payments to their own bank accounts.

Another staff member became suspicious and alerted gardaí after she spotted one of the group using her phone repeatedly to divert the card reader from the till.

Roy Oti, of Rosse Court Rise, Balgaddy Road, Lucan, pleaded guilty to theft on dates between June and November 2022. He has eight previous convictions.

Two co-accused – his sister Nikkel Oti (21) and Chidera Anago (22) – pleaded guilty to thefts over shorter periods during the same time frame. Neither has previous convictions.

The thefts by Nikkel Oti, also with an address at Rosse Court Rise, amounted to €2,371, while Anago, of Letts Field, Ninth Lock Road, Clondalkin, stole amounts totalling €4,888.

They will be discharged from the indictment if they make a €750 donation to the Simon Community before their sentence finalisation date in July.

A further co-accused, Sean Atowo (23) of Roseberry Hill, Newbridge, Kildare, also pleaded guilty to thefts. His case was adjourned until May so a probation report can be completed. A fifth co-accused was given a one-year suspended sentence earlier this year, while a sixth is awaiting sentence.

Judge Elma Sheahan said the offences involved pre-planning and premeditation, were repeated and were serious breaches of trust.

In the case of Roy Oti, Judge Sheahan noted he had previous convictions for dishonesty and that he had an organising role in the offending. She also noted his guilty plea and remorse.

The judge imposed a 2½ year prison sentence but suspended the final year.

Det Gda Shane Griffin said the accused parties set up their own Sumup accounts to which they directed payments.

They used different versions of “Aviva Stadium” in their account names to avoid arousing suspicion when it appeared on customer bank statements. No customers were at a loss.

The court heard Roy Oti appeared to be the “ringleader” and had details of how to commit the fraud. All the co-accused were linked to him.

Det Gda Griffin said all parties co-operated fully with gardaí, made full admissions and entered early guilty pleas. None of the accused have come to any further garda attention.

The total amount stolen overall by the group was €32,489, with some €9,300 recoverable, leaving the catering company at a loss of about €23,100.

Barrister John Moher, defending Roy Oti, handed in a letter of apology and said his client is remorseful.

Mr Moher said Oti was previously studying biomedical science but is now in full-time employment. He said Roy Oti is still a young man with a lot of potential.

Neasa Frawley, barrister defending Nikkel Oti, said her client is taking a year out from her university studies and is working full-time in a department store.

Ms Frawley said her client regrets her involvement.

She said her client was just 18 at the time and had an otherwise unblemished record.

Barrister Emer Ní Chúagáin, defending Anago, said her client was studying pharmaceutical science but has taken a year out of his studies to work full-time.

She said he accepts full responsibility for what was a “once-in-a-lifetime mistake”.

Kevin McCrave, defending Atowo, said his client entered into the offending naively and used the money he gained to visit his sister in the UK. He said he is a full-time student who has apologised and is remorseful.