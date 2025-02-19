Judge threatens Celtic Tiger socialite Marcus Sweeney with removal from court for ‘being a nuisance’

Marcus Sweeney leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin after a previous hearing. Photograph: Collins Courts

A High Court judge has told Celtic Tiger restaurateur and socialite Marcus Sweeney that he had “not hint nor hair of what you are on about” and threatened that a duty guard would remove the 47-year-old from the court for “being a nuisance” when seeking to re-enter a Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) matter.

In March 2023, Mr Sweeney’s firm EWM Property Holdings Ltd agreed to hand over Co Meath lands as part of a case brought by Cab.

The Cab had identified the land portfolio located in Co Meath, saying it was obtained through the proceeds of crime.

The judge said the bureau made out a “very compelling case” for him to rule that there was a “high degree of probability” that the site at Waynestown was acquired by EWM with crime proceeds.

READ MORE

The Cab alleged Mr Sweeney’s wealth management fund purchased the land for €102,000 using, in part, cash from unknown sources, another investment company and an innocent investor.

Previously, Mr Justice Alexander Owens described Mr Sweeney as being “up to his oxters” regarding associating with organised crime figures.

That sitting heard claims by Cab that heroin dealer Brian Grendon, of Rowlagh Park, Clondalkin, Dublin, invested in Evergreen Wealth Management in 2015 through his company BG Autos. He was not a part of the Cab’s proceedings against EWM.

At the High Court today, Mr Justice Owens said Mr Sweeney’s Cab case had already been settled, to which Mr Sweeney responded, “The case is not settled as far as I am concerned”.

Mr Justice Owens said he had read documents submitted to him by Mr Sweeney on Monday, but was “none the wiser” regarding what Mr Sweeney was asking the court to do.

Mr Sweeney said there had been liberty to re-enter matters in the case, to which Mr Justice Owens said that there was no liberty to “relitigate” a matter already settled.

“Just listen to me. I have made final orders in relation to that,” Mr Justice Owens told Mr Sweeney. He said if there was another matter intended by Mr Sweeney, then affidavits would need to be sworn, along with a notice of motion.

“I have neither hint nor hair of what you are on about,” said Mr Justice Owens of the documents in front of him.

Mr Justice Owens recommended Mr Sweeney follow court procedure regarding applications and appeals.

Mr Sweeney replied that Mr Justice Owens did not have to “entertain” him, “this is not the place”.

When interrupted by the judge, Mr Sweeney said he had the right to speak to the court.

“No. You don’t have the right to ramble on,” said Mr Justice Owens.

The judge said he was going to get the duty guard to remove Mr Sweeney, who continued to protest. “Remove yourself, you are making a nuisance of yourself.”

Mr Sweeney then left the court.

At the original hearing of the case in January 2023, Mr Justice Owens said he had “no hesitation” in making interlocutory orders under section 3(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act of 1996 regarding the Co Meath property.