Dublin stabbing: Man remanded in custody charged in connection with fatal assault

Quham Babatunde: fatally stabbed on South Anne Street in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A man has been accused of assault, brandishing a knife and violent disorder connected to the fatal stabbing of Quham Babatunde in Dublin.

Jeffrey Bangu (21), was remanded in custody by Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

He is one of three men arrested during an investigation into the 34-year-old Nigerian asylum seeker’s death after an incident on Anne Street South in the city centre in the early hours of Saturday.

It occurred at around 3am. after a row at a music event between two groups of people spilled onto the street.

Quham Babatunde was found unresponsive by gardaí at the scene and was treated by emergency services personnel. He was taken to St James’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Mr Bangu of Cardy Rock Crescent, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, has been accused of four offences.

He is charged with assault causing harm to Mr Babatunde at Duke Lane and to Adetola Adetuilehim at Anne Street South. Mr Adetuilhim was hospitalised following the incident.

Mr Bangu is also charged with engaging in violent disorder with persons unknown, and production of a knife during the course of a fight at Anne Street South.

Dressed in a dark grey tracksuit and black runners, Mr Bangu stood silently with his hands behind his back throughout the brief hearing.

Garda David Dolan said the accused was charged shortly after 2am on Tuesday at Pearse Street Garda station.

The court heard he made “no reply to the charges” and he was refused station bail so he had to appear in court.

Garda Dolan added that there would be strenuous objections if there is a bail application.

However, defence counsel Kyle Talbot informed the judge that there was no bail application.

Judge Murphy directed that gardaí must have 48 hours notice if the accused intended to seek bail.

She remanded Mr Bangu in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on February 25th for direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted the accused was unemployed.

Another man arrested in Dublin remains in Garda custody while a third man who was arrested by the PSNI in Belfast had his period of detention extended by a further 36 hours on Tuesday.