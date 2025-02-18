Five men involved in alleged Dublin torture incident to remain in custody

Five men have been remanded in continuing custody in relation to an alleged assault and the false imprisoning of a man last week.

The five men were alleged to have tortured the victim, Barry Moore, at Sheephill Avenue in Corduff, west Dublin on February 12th, by branding him on the forehead with a poker iron as a “rat” while also beating him, waterboarding him and running over his leg with a motorbike.

The accused are brothers Jason Hennessy (27), Devon Hennessy (28) and Brandon Hennessy (21), of Sheephill Avenue in Corduff, the address where the alleged incident is said to have taken place.

Also accused are father and son Kenneth (44) and Dean Fitzsimons (24) of Castlecurragh Vale in Dublin 15.

READ MORE

Each is charged with assault causing serious harm and false imprisonment along with charges of producing an article in the course of a dispute.

Jason Hennessy is also facing a further charge of criminal damage.

They were refused bail at a special hearing of Dublin District Court on Sunday night.

Jason Hennessy (left) and Devon Hennessy: Face charges of false imprisonment and assault. Photograph: Collins Dublin

Detective Sergeant Mark Murphy gave evidence to the court on that occasion objecting to bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the charges and that he feared witnesses might be intimidated.

The five appeared again via videolink at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday morning.

The case was put back to March 6th pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Dean Fitzsimons (left) and his father Kenneth Fitzsimons Both men were charged with assault causing serious harm and the false imprisonment of a man. Photograph: Facebook

Prosecution solicitor Amanda Connolly told Judge Alan Mitchell there would likely be a bail application to the High Court in the meantime.

Judge Mitchell consented to the application.