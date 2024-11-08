Murder accused searched ‘prison sentence for murder in Ireland’ prior to fatal stabbing

Twenty-four hours before he stabbed a man to death, a phone belonging to a murder accused was used to search for “prison sentence for murder in Ireland”, a court has heard.

The Central Criminal Court jury were told that the phone belonging to Brandon Gavin (22) was also used to engage with a woman on the dating app Tinder just 20 minutes before the stabbing.

The court heard on Friday about text messages in which the deceased Marius Mamaliga (19) demanded money for drugs from the accused man Brandon Gavin in the days before the fatal stabbing. Mr Mamaliga told Mr Gavin that there would be “boys looking for that money” and one day before he died, he wrote: “There be people at your door tomorrow. I recommend you get back to me.”

Mr Gavin of Brookdale Road, Rivervalley, Swords, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Marius Mamaliga at Forest Court, Swords, on the evening of February 23rd, 2023. The jury has been told it is the prosecution’s case that Mr Gavin went to meet Mr Mamaliga armed with a knife.

The State say that the accused got into the back seat of a car behind the deceased and suddenly and without warning stabbed him in the neck with the intention of killing him or causing him serious injury. The jury has also heard that in garda interviews, the accused said he stabbed Mr Mamaliga in self-defence because he was in fear for his life as he owed money for drugs.

Det Gda Kevin Farrell told prosecution counsel Diarmuid Collins that he retrieved data from a phone belonging to the accused that was found inside Mr Mamaliga’s car following his death. On February 22nd, 2023 at 6.31pm, a little over 24 hours before the incident with Mr Mamaliga, Det Gda Farrell said the phone was used to search for “prison sentence for murder in Ireland”.

Det Gda Farrell also told the court that the user of the phone had been engaging with the dating app Tinder on the day of the stabbing. At 6.45pm a contact was created with a woman by swiping right and Mr Gavin’s phone sent a message saying: “Hey, how are you?”, the witness said.

The jury has previously seen CCTV footage showing the interaction between the accused and Mr Mamaliga shortly after 7.03pm. Under cross-examination, Det Gda Farrell agreed with defence counsel Dean Kelly that messages on Mr Mamaliga’s phone showed that he was involved in the sale and supply of drugs, including cocaine and MDMA.

Exchanges between Mr Gavin and Mr Mamaliga appear to show that the accused lied to the deceased about drugs that had gone missing. In one message, Mr Gavin falsely told Mr Mamaliga that the drugs were gone because gardaí had raided his house, Det Gda Farrell said.

The witness agreed that Mr Mamaliga seemed “dubious” about this explanation and told Mr Gavin that the drugs would have to be paid for “whether you sniffed it or what”. Three days before he died, Mr Mamaliga sent the accused a message saying: “You get that sorted? Boys looking for that money on Thursday.”

Mr Mamaliga sent a message the following day saying: “There be people at your door tomorrow, I recommend you get back to me.”

Mr Gavin’s phone did not read those messages until later that day. The following day they arranged to meet up. In the final exchange, minutes before the fatal stabbing, Mr Mamaliga said he would “be there in three minutes” and Mr Gavin replied: “grand”.

Ronan Kennedy, for the prosecution, said he intends to close the case on Monday before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and the jury of seven men and five women.