Man arrested as part of investigation into alleged child cruelty and unlawful medical practices

The man is due to appear before court on Thursday

Thu Aug 01 2024 - 11:18

Gardaí in Blanchardstown have arrested a man as part of an investigation into alleged child cruelty and unlawful medical practices.

The man was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, according to a statement from the garda press office.

The individual has been charged with an offence contrary to the Medical Practitioners Act 2007 and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday.

