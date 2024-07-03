Man charged with murder of Pat Muckian (81) in Dundalk

A 47-year-old man has appeared before Dundalk District Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of 81-year-old Patricia (Pat) Muckian.

Nicholas Muckian, with an address at Glenwood, Dundalk, was originally charged with assaulting three women causing them harm, at the same location in Glenwood, on Friday, May 3rd last, and with unlawfully intimidating another person with a hatchet.

Garda Kate Brady of Dundalk Garda station gave evidence that when she further charged the accused at 10.50am on Wednesday, he replied after caution “I don’t understand.”

State Solicitor for Co Louth, Fergus Mullen, who appeared on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, said that in relation to the new charge of murder, the Section 3 assault charge in relation to Pat Muckian could be withdrawn.

READ MORE

He added that it was expected that the book of evidence would be served within a month.

Judge Mark O’Connell remanded Mr Muckian in custody for a week.

Defence solicitor Aimee McCumiskey asked that legal aid be extended to the new charge and indicated her client’s preference would be to attend court next week, rather than appear by video-link.