Pedestrian dies after being hit by motorcycle in north Dublin

A woman has died following a road traffic collision on Wednesday evening on the R139 at Belcamp in Coolock, Dublin 17.

The female pedestrian was involved in a collision with a motorcycle.

The woman, aged in her 40s was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries following the collision at around 7.15pm. She was later pronounced dead and a postmortem examination will be conducted. The motorcyclist was uninjured.

The R139 at Belcamp was closed for a time and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators was conducted. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage and were travelling on the R139 at Belcamp, Coolock between 7pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday 19th June 2024 are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda station at 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.