Man (20) remanded on bail charged with armed robbery at west Cork credit union

Solicitor Liam O’Donovan said his client had been in touch with his GP, who was seeking to access mental health services for him. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A 20-year-old man has been remanded on bail after he was charged in connection with the theft of €2,000 from a credit union in west Co Cork by a lone raider armed with a knife.

Michael Collins was brought before Bandon District on Monday charged with robbery from Clonakilty and Dunmanway Credit Union at Kent Street, Clonakilty on January 12th last.

Det Garda Peter Nolan of Clonakilty Garda station gave evidence of arresting Mr Collins, of Sandlighter Apartments, Wolfe Tone Street, Clonakilty, on January 14th and charging him.

The detective told the court that after he charged and cautioned Mr Collins, the accused replied: “If I could take it back, I would and I’m sorry to those I caused grief.”

Insp Emmet Daly said there was no objection to bail and defence solicitor Liam O’Donovan said his client had been in touch with his GP, who was seeking to access mental health services for him.

Insp Daly said gardaí were seeking an adjournment for the Director of Public Prosecution’s directions and that there may be further charges brought against Mr Collins upon receipt of same.

Insp Daly applied for a remand on bail to appear again at Clonakilty District Court on March 5th. Mr O’Donovan said that his client was happy to consent to a remand on bail to that date.

Judge John King granted the State application and remanded Mr Collins on bail. He granted the accused free legal aid after hearing that he was dependent on social welfare.