Man ‘forged’ PCR tests during Covid lockdown so he and friends could go to festivals around Europe, court told

The court heard that the accused arrived at Dublin Airport from Spain and presented a false PCR test certificate “purporting to show a negative result”. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

A Dublin man is accused of forging Covid-19 test results during the pandemic lockdown so he and friends could travel around Europe to festivals, concerts, and sports events, a court heard.

Jamie Corrigan (30), Cullenswood House, Northbrook Ave, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 appeared at Dublin District Court.

Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) Detective Joe Gavin said the investigation started in July 2021 during the pandemic. The court heard that the accused arrived at Dublin Airport from Spain and presented a false PCR test certificate “purporting to show a negative result”.

The GNIB detective alleged the accused made 22 fake PCR tests, which allowed him and eight friends or family to travel around Europe to sporting events, festivals, concerts and music events.

It was alleged the accused “forged” the tests from genuine PCR certificates when strict travel rules were in force.

The preliminary hearing to decide his trial venue was told that the GNIB identified nine people, including the accused, “who benefited from this while people in Ireland were in lockdown”.

Det Gda Gavin added that it was not alleged there was any financial advantage; however, the accused worked for a company that provided equipment to the HSE, and he knew about the restrictions.

Judge Nicola Jane Andrews noted the Director of Public Prosecutions directed summary disposal at the District Court level.

Mr Corrigan faces two charges for using false PCR test certification at Terminal 1 on July 11th, 2021, contrary to section 26 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

He was also charged with forgery by allegedly making false PCR test certificates in other names at an unknown location. That offence is under section 25 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 on various dates.

However, after hearing the outline of the alleged facts, Judge Andrews refused jurisdiction, saying there were very serious travel restrictions at the time to protect public health.

The ruling means the case will be sent to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

The accused, who has still to enter a plea, was remanded in continuing bail to appear again on November 24th to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.