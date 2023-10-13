Boy (6) provided with spinal records by Temple Street hospital after court’s intervention

Other parents seeking medical records from Children's Health Ireland (CHI) are receiving a 'generic response saying it will take 10 to 12 weeks' PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photo Agency

Parents with children caught up in the spinal surgery controversy at Temple Street hospital are “pouring their hearts out” in requests for medical records and have been told it will take 10 to 12 weeks, the High Court has heard.

However, Mr Justice Brian Cregan was told on Friday that one boy, whose parents asked the High Court to assist in their bid for his medical records, received his records on Wednesday evening.

Karl Sweeney BL, instructed by Raymond Bradley of Malcomson Law, told the court the law firm acts for a number of children who are taking action against Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in relation to the alleged adverse effects of spinal surgery at the Dublin city hospital. He said other parents seeking medical records are receiving a “generic response saying it will take 10 to 12 weeks”.

“We accept there is a system in place, but parents are pouring their hearts out in emails. These are desperate people who require the human touch rather than a generic response,” counsel said.

READ MORE

Senior counsel for CHI, Oonah McCrann, said the hospital will do everything in its power to provide medical records to parents in a timely fashion and its office is working flat out on the matter.

Mr Justice Cregan said parents can apply to the High Court, which will “do it one case at a time”.

The medical records had been sought in the case of Luke Ryan, who is among three children who still have an allegedly unauthorised spring device in their spines. His is allegedly from his surgery at the hospital three years ago. The parents need the records so the family can get an expert second opinion on whether to reposition or remove the spring, the court heard.

Ms McCrann told the court on Friday that the records were made available to the boy’s solicitors on Wednesday evening and she reiterated the apology from CHI chief executive Eilish Hardiman in relation to the delay and “certain miscommunications” concerning the records.

Counsel said ancillary data sought by Luke’s side such as emails will also be made available by the hospital by October 21st.

The case will come back before the court on October 20th.