Five men have been charged in connection with a fatal assault in Co Kildare more than two years ago.

On January 3rd 2021, a 29-year-old man, named locally as Mark Loughlin, was found on a rural road in the Allenwood area of Co Kildare.

On Wednesday, gardaí announced five men have been charged in connection with the assault.

All five men are due to appear before Naas District Court on Wednesday morning.

