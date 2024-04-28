Son of US assault victim Stephen Termini sues Irish tabloids

US tourist Stephen Termini suffered serious head injuries in a late night attack on Talbot Street in July 2023. Photograph: Jack Power

The son of Stephen Termini, the US tourist who suffered a violent attack in Dublin city centre last year, is suing two Irish tabloids for alleged defamation.

Mike Rizzuto has lodged High Court actions against the Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mirror, which are both owned by MGN Limited. It is understood Mr Rizzuto’s complaints relate to coverage of a fundraiser he set up following the attack on his father.

Mr Termini (57) from Buffalo, New York suffered serious head injuries in a late night attack on Talbot Street in July 2023. Three teenagers are before the courts for allegedly taking part in the assault.

The high-profile attack prompted a wide-ranging public debate on the safety of the city centre and the number of gardaí on the streets. Shortly afterwards, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee announced millions in extra funding for Garda overtime to police the city.

Mr Termini spent 14 days in intensive care in the Mater hospital where he underwent surgery to save his sight. He also suffered a brain bleed and a skull fracture and was on a ventilator for two days.

Afterwards Mr Rizzuto set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and travel costs to enable Mr Termini’s family to come to Ireland to be with him during his recovery.

More than €120,000 was raised by 4,600 donors in a matter of weeks, allowing Mr Rizzuto to travel to Ireland with his brother.

When Mr Termini was released from hospital he complained he had not received any of the money that had been donated.

In response, Mr Rizzuto said the donations had not been intended for his father’s personal use and added that taxes and charges would have to be covered before any decisions could be made as to what to do with the money.

Mr Termini then set up his own GoFundMe with the aim of raising $100,200 (€93,632) to allow him move to Ireland and gain Irish citizenship. To date, it has raised $235.

The series of events received widespread coverage across Irish media.

In his case against the newspaper, Mr Rizzuto is represented by MacGuill and Company solicitors. A preliminary hearing date has yet to be set.

The High Court typically deals with defamation claims worth more than €75,000, although it is free to award lower amounts if the claimant is successful.

Mr Rizzuto‘s legal representatives and Reach plc, the parent group of MGN, have been contacted for comment.