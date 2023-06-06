Man pleads guilty to murdering three members of same family in Co Fermanagh

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of three members of the same family in a fire in Co Fermanagh.
Daniel Sebastian Allen (32) appeared in Craigavon Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to the murder of Roman Gossett, (16), Sabrina Gossett, (19), and 15-month-old Morgana Quinn.
Allen also pleaded guilty to arson and, relating to the death of 45-year-old Denise Gossett, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of a suicide pact.
Allen was sentenced to life imprisonment, and will appear again in court on September 15th for a tariff hearing.
Denise Gossett, her son Roman, daughter Sabrina, and Sabrina’s 15-month-old daughter Morgana were all killed in a fire on February 27th 2018 at their home in Derrylin.