Man pleads guilty to murdering three members of same family in Co Fermanagh

Daniel Sebastian Allen (32) also pleads guilty to manslaughter of Denise Gossett (45) by reason of suicide pact

Allen, who was 27 at the time of the murders, also pleaded guilty to arson. Photograph: PA Wire.

Tue Jun 6 2023 - 12:26

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of three members of the same family in a fire in Co Fermanagh.

Daniel Sebastian Allen (32) appeared in Craigavon Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to the murder of Roman Gossett, (16), Sabrina Gossett, (19), and 15-month-old Morgana Quinn.

Allen also pleaded guilty to arson and, relating to the death of 45-year-old Denise Gossett, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of a suicide pact.

Allen was sentenced to life imprisonment, and will appear again in court on September 15th for a tariff hearing.

Denise Gossett, her son Roman, daughter Sabrina, and Sabrina’s 15-month-old daughter Morgana were all killed in a fire on February 27th 2018 at their home in Derrylin.

