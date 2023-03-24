Court to rule on Graham Dwyer’s appeal against conviction for murder of Elaine O’Hara

Graham Dwyer will learn today whether his conviction stands for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara.

The Court of Appeal will give judgment this morning on Dwyer’s appeal against his 2015 conviction. The mandatory life sentence for murder was backdated to October 2013, when he first went into custody on the murder charge.

Ms O’Hara, a 36-year-old childcare worker, was last seen in August 2012 in a public park in Shanganagh, south Dublin. Some of her remains were found on Killakee mountain just over a year later and she was identified from dental records.

In March 2015, Dwyer was convicted of her murder by unanimous jury verdict after a lengthy trial.

He later took High Court civil proceedings successfully challenging an Irish law under which mobile phone metadata was retained and accessed by gardaí investigating Ms O’Hara’s death.

The duration of the civil proceedings, which went to the Supreme Court and the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ), meant his separate conviction appeal was not heard until last December.

After the two-day appeal, the Court of Appeal, comprising Mr Justice George Birmingham, Mr Justice John Edwards and Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, reserved judgment.

Dwyer denies the murder of Ms O’Hara and being the person who bought and used a Nokia phone found in Vartry Reservoir in Wicklow in 2013.

That phone, the trial was told, was used to send a message about stabbing, as well as other messages, to Ms O’Hara, culminating in a text dated August 22nd, 2012, the last day she was seen, to “go down to the shore and wait”.

Dwyer’s core grounds of appeal included the admissibility of call data evidence related to his work mobile phone which, his lawyers argued, was used to link him to other phones and to messages sent to Ms O’Hara.

It was argued the trial judge erred in his interpretation of a 2014 decision of the ECJ declaring that the EU Data Retention Directive 2006, on which the 2011 Irish law permitting retention and accessing of phone metadata for serious crime was based, breached EU law.

The retention of the metadata amounted to an “opportunistic form of mass surveillance”, Dwyer’s counsel Remy Farrell SC, with Michael Bowman SC, submitted.

There was insufficient evidence against Dwyer to support a conviction and the trial judge should have directed the jury to acquit him, the defence argued.

The conviction was unsafe and should be quashed, it was submitted. In exchanges with the court, the defence argued the issue of the admissibility of the phone metadata evidence in itself entitled him to a retrial.

In opposing the appeal, Seán Guerin SC, for the DPP, argued Dwyer’s side was significantly overstating the value of the phone metadata evidence and there was still “overwhelming” evidence to support the conviction.

Gardaí used old-fashioned detective work to read text messages, there were printouts of Dwyer’s bills from his workplace, showing extensive contact in earlier years between him and Ms O’Hara, and there were texts on Ms O’Hara’s phone and backed-up on her laptop, counsel said.

The prosecution, he said, had established Dwyer was the author of the text messages at issue and connected to Ms O’Hara; that the desires expressed in the text messages were real and reflected the intention to kill; that the circumstances of Ms O’Hara’s disappearance and death could only be explained by the realisation of that intention and that suicide was not an explanation.

He read a text message sent to Ms O’Hara in June 2011, from the phone number which the prosecution contends was used by Dwyer, referring to wanting to stab a girl to death some time.

If Ms O’Hara had taken her own life, then how, he asked, did her keys, phone and some of her clothing get to the lake at Vartry Reservoir from the mountainside where her body was found.

Mr Guerin read from other text messages, including one from Ms O’Hara which said: “You’re now a Daddy again.” It was “utterly implausible” another person in the world had a child born on the same day as Dwyer’s child with the same name, bought a bike on the same day and got a pay cut on the same day as Dwyer, he said.

Dwyer, who was in court for the appeal, interrupted the submissions twice, denying he sent the texts, and telling his solicitor he could not “listen to this”.

In response to defence arguments that videos of Dwyer being intimate with different women had “overborne” the jury and should not have been shown, Annmarie Lawlor SC, also for the prosecution, said the intention was to show the extent of Dwyer’s interest in bondage, discipline and sadomasochism and for the jury to compare the videos to Dwyer feigning disgust, during interviews with gardaí, at the content of text messages.