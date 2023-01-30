Gardaí awaiting direction of DPP in case of man charged with hospital murder

Matthew Healy, who died at Mercy University Hospital in Cork. Photograph: Courtesy of family

Gardaí are awaiting the DPP’s instructions in the case of a man charged with the murder of a retired farmer who was fatally injured when he was assaulted in a Cork hospital, a court has heard.

Dylan Magee (30) made his second court appearance on Monday in relation to the death of widower Matthew Healy (89), who died following the assault at Mercy University Hospital.

Mr Magee, of Churchfield Green, Churchfield, Cork, is charged with the murder of Mr Healy at Room 2, St Joseph’s Ward, Mercy University Hospital, on January 22nd last.

On Monday at Cork District Court, Sgt Gearoid Davis said gardaí were still awaiting the DPP’s directions in the case, and he applied for a two-week adjournment and for the accused to be remanded in custody.

Defence solicitor Aoife Buttimer said her client was consenting to the remand and Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Magee in continuing custody to appear again on February 13th by video link.

A widower whose wife Delia died earlier this month, Mr Healy was a retired farmer from Berrings in Inniscarra, Co Cork. He is survived by his three adult children, Vincent, Gerard and Claire.

Mr Healy was buried following requiem Mass in Berrings on January 27th, beside his late wife and their daughter Christine, who drowned in a swimming accident in West Cork many years ago.