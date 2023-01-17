Enoch Burke opposes school’s ‘nefarious’ move to fine him over contempt orders

Barrister Rosemary Mallon, for Wilson’s Hospital school, said Enoch Burke had continued to attend the school when it reopened after the Christmas holidays despite being asked to leave on a number of occasions. Photograph: Collins Courts

The school employing teacher Enoch Burke has asked the High Court to fine him or make orders temporarily detaining his assets over contempt of court orders not to attend at the school.

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore will rule next week on the application, described by Mr Burke as “a nefarious proposition”.

Barrister Rosemary Mallon, for Wilson’s Hospital school, said Mr Burke had continued to attend the school when it reopened after the Christmas holidays despite being asked to leave on a number of occasions.

The school has a genuine concern about interactions and disruptions that could occur as a result of Mr Burke’s continued attendance, she outlined.

Rather than seeking to have him returned to prison, it wanted sequestration of his assets or to have him fined in whatever amount the court considered appropriate, she said.

It did not favour a third option open to the court, to again commit Mr Burke to prison, she said. It was undesirable to commit a person who had no intention of obeying a court order, she said.

Mr Burke said the application was a “nefarious proposition” and argued the court orders at issue are “manifestly unlawful and unconstitutional” and in breach of his constitutional right to religious belief.

He reiterated arguments there was no legal basis for the school’s decision to suspend him last September on full pay pending the outcome of a disciplinary process. The process was an attack on his religious belief and the court orders reflected a failure by a number of judges to protect his constitutional rights, he said. The State acknowledges the homage of worship is due to Almighty God, he said.

He said he “utterly rejects” the school’s depiction of him as “some kind of base criminal” who wilfully disobeys the law. He said he was raised to respect law and order and had taught his pupils to prize law and order and respect the institutions of the State.

He said he had been “dragged in here as a criminal because I expressed my religious belief on transgenderism”.

Holding a copy of the Constitution, he said the courts and institutions of the State are required to adhere to it.

This situation was worse than a tragedy, there was something deeply wrong when counsel for the school could “swan into court” and “cough up a motion” to have “everything I own stripped from me because of my religious beliefs”.

The school had referred to a case involving Meath County Council where a fine of €50,000 was imposed over waste pollution but it is “vile” to compare his situation to such a case, he said.

There is no constitutional right to dump waste illegally and the order finding him in contempt was “wrong, wrong, wrong”, he said.

This was not just a case where the court should not order sequestration, the court cannot make such an order, he said.

An application to sequester an individual’s assets had never been previously taken.

When Mr Justice O’Moore noted the school’s sequestration motion did not specifically seek the option of a fine and asked Mr Burke did he have an objection to that on procedural grounds, Mr Burke said he would not answer the question which he considered “deeply offensive” to him and to the law.

He said he objected to any application for reliefs which he said arose from breach of his religious rights.

In exchanges between Mr Burke and the judge, after the judge told Mr Burke he had carefully read all the legal documents and wished Mr Burke to focus on his important points, Mr Burke remarked the judge was being paid €230,000 annually.

The judge noted Mr Burke had reminded him of his income as a judge, which the judge said he had forgotten, and he asked Mr Burke some questions concerning his own income as a teacher and about income derived from grinds.

Mr Burke declined to answer those questions.

Ms Mallon said she believed Mr Burke’s income as a teacher was in the region of €48,000.

When Mr Justice O’Moore said he would deliver judgment on the sequestration/fine application sometime next week, Mr Burke asked why it could not be delivered today.

The judge said many applications come before him to have cases decided immediately, some are “misguided”, he was not saying that was the case here, and he wished to give the issues raised by the school and Mr Burke deep consideration.

Later on Tuesday, another judge will rule on Mr Burke’s separate application for injunctions restraining a disciplinary hearing against him on Thursday or any further steps in the disciplinary process pending the full hearing of the legal proceedings between him and the school.

Mr Burke was placed on paid administrative leave pending the disciplinary process initiated on foot of an August 2022 report prepared by then school principal Niamh McShane.

It concerned Mr Burke’s emailed objection to the principal’s direction of May 2022 to teachers to address a transitioning student by their chosen name and using the pronouns “they/them” and his publicly voiced opposition to that direction at a school event in June 2022.

After Mr Burke continued to attend at the school in September despite High Court orders restraining him doing so, the court granted the school an order committing him to prison for contempt. He was released on an open-ended basis on December 21st last, after 108 days, without having purged his contempt. He has told the court he again attended at the school from January 5th.