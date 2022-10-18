Trial of Gerard Hutch for murder of David Byrne in Dublin hotel set to open

A view of the Courts of Justice which houses the Special Criminal Court, Dublin, where Gerry "The Monk" Hutch and others are appearing charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin in 2016.Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022.

The trial of Gerard Hutch for the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel is set to open before the Special Criminal Court this morning.

The trial will open at the Criminal Courts of Justice building amid a tight security presence, including members of the Garda Armed Support Unit. It is expected to run until Christmas and perhaps into January.

David Byrne (34), a member of the Kinahan gang, died after a shooting during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on Swords Road on February 5th, 2016.

The trial of Mr Hutch (59) was scheduled to open two weeks ago but was delayed after a co-accused, former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and indicated he was willing to testify at Mr Hutch’s trial.

That resulted in Mr Hutch’s lawyers seeking further disclosure of material from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and engaging in what his senior counsel, Brendan Grehan, described as a “fundamental reappraisal” of their trial strategy.

Mr Grehan said Mr Hutch — who has been in custody for more than a year since being charged on September 29th, 2021, with the murder of Mr Byrne — was anxious to have the trial proceed.

The trial will run in tandem with that of two other men — Paul Murphy (59), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin, and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin. They are charged with participating in or contributing to activity that could facilitate the commission of a serious offence — the murder of David Byrne — by a criminal organisation by providing access to individual motor vehicles to that criminal organisation or its members on February 5th, 2016.

The trial of all three opens this morning before the non-jury, three-judge Special Criminal Court comprising Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, and sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Gráinne Malone.

Seán Gillane SC will head the legal team representing the DPP.

The court has been told it was hoped the trial would finish by Christmas or, if not, early in the new year.

On Monday, Jonathan Dowdall (44), with an address at Navan Road, Dublin, was sentenced by a differently constituted Special Criminal Court to four years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne by making a room available at the Regency Hotel to a criminal gang on the night prior to the murder.

His father Patrick Dowdall (65) was jailed for two years after admitting the same charge.

Both men have been given two weeks to settle their affairs before beginning their sentences in Portlaoise Prison.

The Special Criminal Court previously entered, at a request of the DPP, a nolle prosequi (no prosecution) in relation to the charge against Jonathan Dowdall of the murder of Mr Byrne. Jonathan Dowdall is being assessed for the State’s witness security programme as a result of his willingness to give evidence at Mr Hutch’s trial.