Verdict of unlawful death at inquest of man attacked at late club

Detective Sergeant Ronan McDermott with Garda Sharon Hanley leaving the Dublin Coroner's Court on Thursday after the inquest into the death of James Griffin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

A man stabbed to death at an early morning dance club in Dublin eight years ago had received 10 wounds to the neck, torso and arm before his attackers fled the scene in a taxi, an inquest has heard.

James Griffin (26) went to the Celtic Gladiators Private Members Club at an industrial estate in Ballyfermot in the early hours of Sunday, November 16th, 2014.

An argument broke out just before 4am and he received several stab wounds, but ultimately died of those inflicted to his neck and back.

A number of people at the scene attempted to stem his bleeding and resuscitate him but he died a short time later at Tallaght University Hospital.

At the Dublin Coroners Court on Thursday, gardaí said his case remained open but was no longer under active investigation. There were no CCTV cameras at the premises. A jury returned a verdict of unlawful death by a person or persons unknown.

Investigating garda Sharon Hanley, setting out the events of the morning in question, said Mr Griffin had travelled to the club, which was run out of a Mixed Martial Arts facility in the Parkwood Industrial Estate, with acquaintance Eddie Douglas.

Once inside they went to a makeshift bar before Mr Douglas went to the bathroom. Gardaí believe two men assaulted Mr Griffin and another man with what were believed to have been knives before fleeing the scene in a taxi in the direction of Cherry Orchard.

He received life threatening injuries and went into cardiac arrest. Despite being treated at the scene and rushed to Tallaght Hospital where he received further care from a resuscitation team, he was pronounced dead 5.25am.

Later that morning his remains were identified by his farther Gerard, who attended Thursday’s hearing along with other family members.

Then State pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy conducted a postmortem examination and found he had been stabbed ten times in total, but his cause of death was confirmed as being two puncture wounds inflicted to his neck and back.

In a statement read into the record, club owner Albert Jarzebak said he had wanted to establish an MMA business and an early morning private club for people to attend after nightclubs had closed. Operating by word of mouth, people paid €10 in and had to sign a book.

On the night of the fatal attack, between 40 and 50 people were in attendance and the premises was overseen by five security guards.

Mr Jarzebak said he had personally intervened in a fight between two sets of two men which did not initially look serious. Soon after he was told someone had been cut with a knife.

He found Mr Griffin on the ground covered in blood and with blood coming out of his mouth. He attempted to put pressure on his neck to stop the flow and asked someone to call an ambulance.

Another security guard, Jan Kozakiewicz, described how Mr Griffin had initially been talking but his speech slowed and eventually stopped.

Detective Sergeant Ronan McDermott confirmed the investigation had been unable to identify those involved.

Mr Griffin’s family thanked emergency services, and others involved in attempting to save his life.