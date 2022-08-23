Barrister accused of murder over Tallaght farmland shooting withdraws application to vary bail terms

Diarmuid Phelan is charged with the murder of Keith Conlon, at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22nd.

A barrister and law professor charged with murdering a father of four in a shooting on farmland in Dublin has withdrawn an application to vary his bail terms.

Diarmuid Phelan (53), is accused of the murder of Keith Conlon at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22nd.

Following the shooting of his dog, Mr Conlon, from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was shot in the head during the incident on Mr Phelan’s farm.

The dog breeder was taken to Tallaght University Hospital but died two days later.

The High Court refused Mr Phelan’s bail in March, but the following month the Court of Appeal overturned that decision and released him on a €100,000 bond with a range of conditions.

The case was listed again at Dublin District Court on Tuesday for an “unusual and complicated application” to vary the bail terms. Last month, the defence said it had to be “thrashed out”.

However, solicitor Brian Coveney, for Mr Phelan, said his client was not proceeding with that application.

The accused did not have to attend.

Judge Patricia Cronin granted the State an adjournment until September 1st for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained. She added that the accused must come to court on the next date.

Judge Cronin said the defence must give the State 48 hours notice in the event of a future application.

The court has previously allowed temporary variations to bail for Mr Phelan.