Man to appear in court charged with Ballymena death

The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to seek information from members of the public in relation to the case. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Ballymena have charged a 29-year-old man with murder.

The body of Victor Hamilton, 63, was discovered in Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town on Wednesday morning.

The 29-year-old will appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ballymena on Monday morning.

Police said Mr Hamilton was found dead in the driveway of his home.

The 29-year-old was arrested on Thursday in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh.

A 23-year-old woman was detained on Friday in the Belfast area, while a 33-year-old man was detained in Portadown in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective inspector Gina Quinn thanked members of the public for their assistance with the investigation to date but said the PSNI continued to appeal for anyone who might have information regarding the case to get in touch.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime,” she said.