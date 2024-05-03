Israel reportedly tells Hamas it will begin military operation in Rafah if ceasefire and hostage deal not achieved in week

Egyptian sources have told a US newspaper that Israel has notified Hamas of its intention to begin a military operation in Rafah if a ceasefire and hostage release deal is not achieved within a week. More than one million displaced people are living in shelters and makeshift accommodation in the southern Gaza city having fled Israeli bombardments.

The report in the Wall Street Journal came a day before Hamas officials were due to arrive in Cairo for additional talks on an Egyptian truce plan and hostage release deal. Hamas is reportedly insisting on guarantees that the deal will lead to an end to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, which was triggered by a Hamas cross-border attack on October 7th.

Far-right Israeli minister Bezalel Smotrich on Friday called for an operation in Rafah “immediately with full-force”, warning that agreeing to the Hamas demand that a hostage deal be conditioned on ending the war would be akin to “granting Hamas impunity for its crimes”.

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the United Nations humanitarian office, warned that an Israeli incursion in Rafah would put the lives of hundreds of thousands of Gazans at risk, and deliver a huge blow to the humanitarian operations of the entire enclave.

“It could be a slaughter of civilians and an incredible blow to the humanitarian operation in the entire strip because it is run primarily out of Rafah,” he said at a Geneva press briefing.

The World Health Organisation said it had a contingency plan in place in the event of an Israeli offensive on Rafah, but that it is “no better than a Band Aid” if such an operation takes place.

More than 600 parents of Israeli combat soldiers who have served in Gaza have signed a petition urging the government not to attack Rafah, calling it a “death trap” and accusing the army of acting out of “internal political considerations”.

Meanwhile, Israel has confirmed the death of two more residents who were believed to be in Hamas captivity. The body of one was found in Israel and the second was confirmed murdered during the October 7th Hamas attack, with his body taken to Gaza.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, more than 34,600 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 253 hostages seized in the surprise Hamas attack on October 7th. Some 132 hostages remain in Hamas captivity. It is not known how many of the hostages have died.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) published a statement on Friday condemning interference of the impartiality and independence of its work. Israel was not mentioned, but the statement followed recent efforts by prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu to mobilise Washington to act against a request to issue arrest warrants for Israeli military and political leaders, including Mr Netanyahu, on suspicion of war crimes.

Mr Netanyahu called the prospect of arrest warrants for senior Israel figures “an outrage of historic proportions”, accusing the ICC of attempting to paralyse Israel’s ability to defend itself.

Israel’s security cabinet plans to vote on Sunday to bar the Qatari news channel Al Jazeera from operating in Israel. An Israeli political source said the ban is an attempt to encourage Qatar to pressure Hamas into agreeing to a deal to release the hostages.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar on Friday published French proposals to restore calm on the border with Israel. They included a call for Hizbullah fighters to withdraw 10km north of the Israeli border.