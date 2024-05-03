Alleged Dublin rioter denied bail after gardaí gather ‘thousands of hours’ of CCTV evidence

Gardaí on Dublin's O'Connell Street during last November's riot. Photograph: Alan Betson

A father of one accused of burglary, rioting and criminal damage to three Garda vehicles and a fire brigade truck during a large-scale public order incident in Dublin has been refused bail.

Mark Spain (37) was charged with 11 offences during an outbreak of incidents on November 23rd, “known as the Dublin city Riots”, Judge Monika Leech heard on Friday.

The incidents broke out after the stabbing of three children at Parnell Square.

Mr Spain, a former electrician who lives at Canal House, Rathmines, Dublin 6, is accused of six counts of criminal damage, one attempted criminal damage, theft of a Garda car’s registration plate, rioting, and two burglary offences at O’Connell Street, Parnell Street, and Lower Abbey Street.

Garda Tom McEvoy of Store Street detective unit said Mr Spain made no reply to the charges.

The officer objected to bail and cited the seriousness of the case.

The court heard gardaí had gathered thousands of hours of high-quality CCTV evidence and could track the accused for hours during the incidents.

Garda McEvoy alleged that Mr Spain smashed the front door window of a Gala shop on Lower Abbey Street and gained entry before he left, but he returned and smashed the tills.

He allegedly kicked the mirror off a Garda car and removed its number plates. The officer claimed Mr Spain removed wing mirrors and smashed the windows and lights on two other Garda cars with a metal pole.

It was alleged he tried to damage a Dublin Fire Brigade tender with a metal pole.

The court heard he was part of a large group who “breached the outer core of a crime scene cordon” and part of a large number of people who “surrounded” and attacked members of An Garda Síochána.

Judge Leech said she was not disposed to grant bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on May 9th. Legal aid was granted.

Mr Spain, dressed in a black hoody with a green stripe and dark tracksuit bottoms, did not address in court.

Gardaí have already brought dozens of people before the courts on criminal damage, public order, weapons, thefts and various other charges connected to the riots.