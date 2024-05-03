Irish men in court in Melbourne accused of $1m theft as part of ‘sophisticated’ burglary gang

The three Irish men, with no fixed address, were arrested at a hotel near Melbourne Airport. Photograph: Abigail Varney/ New York Times

Three Irish men have appeared in court after allegedly stealing $1 million worth of cash, jewellery and designer bags in a series of “sophisticated residential burglaries” in Australia this year.

Christie McDonagh, Michael McDonagh and James Connors were remanded in custody on Friday following a hearing at Melbourne Magistrates Court, according to Australian Associated Press.

The men, aged 19, 24 and 25, did not apply for bail, and in August will face a committal case conference.

The men, with no fixed address, arrived in Australia in the last six months, Victoria Police said in a statement.

Following arrest at a hotel near Melbourne Airport, the men were charged on Thursday with multiple counts of aggravated home invasion, aggravated burglary, burglary and theft from a motor vehicle.

Victoria Police will allege that the men broke into homes in east Melbourne while residents were away, and then tried to hide evidence of the burglary with cleaning products.

Police will allege they were part of a wider syndicate which led to the arrests of three other Irish men in March.

“Investigators are continuing to probe whether both groups are linked to any other unsolved burglaries,” a police spokesperson said.