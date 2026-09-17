Man (36) to stand trial on multiple charges of voyeurism over 16-year period

The case was mentioned on Thursday in Belfast Crown Court

A 36-year old man is to stand trial next month on multiple charges of voyeurism.

Stephen McCullagh is facing 19 charges including voyeurism, making indecent photographs and possessing indecent photographs.

The trial has been subject to a reporting restriction but following a request from the media, this was lifted by Judge Patrick Lynch on Thursday.

With an address on the court papers as HMP Maghaberry, the Lisburn man has denied all the charges levelled against him and is due to stand trial next month.

The case was mentioned on Thursday in Belfast Crown Court, where it emerged that the reporting restriction has been lifted.

McCullagh’s alleged offending spans a 16-year period from January 2007 to January 2023.

He is accused of covertly recording 12 women doing a private act, with some of the voyeurism charges based on the “purpose of obtaining sexual gratification”.

Following a review of the case, Lynch said McCullagh’s defence and the press accepted there was a principal of open justice and both sides also accepted that the proceedings could be reported as long as they were accurate and fair.

“Therefore in my view the reporting restriction is unnecessary and the reporting restriction no longer applies,” said the judge.