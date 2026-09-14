Two more men due in court over fatal Leopardstown brawl

A further two men are due to appear in court on Monday, charged in connection with a fatal brawl in Leopardstown at the end of August.

Several men were hospitalised, and a 24-year-old man died after suffering “catastrophic injuries”, following a violent confrontation in the evening of Saturday, August 29th, involving a large number of people.

The incident, which took place at an abandoned premises that was home to about 15 members of the Roma community, resulted in the death of Siminic Rostas (24) on Tuesday, September 1st, a court heard earlier this month.

The two men, aged in their late teens and 40s, were arrested on Saturday and Sunday respectively, and are the seventh and eighth men arrested in connection with the incident.

The two men will appear before Dublin District Court on Monday morning. It will bring to five the number of people who have appeared in court over the incident.

Three other men who were arrested were subsequently released without charge while Gardaí prepare files for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In the days after the incident, two men, Kevin Rostas (21) of Harrington Street, Dublin 8, and Cristian Demian (23) of Howth Road, appeared before Dún Laoghaire District Court charged over the brawl.

A few days later, another man, Augustin Rostas, also appeared in court. The 22-year-old, with addresses at Convent Place, Hatch Street Lower, and Kevin Street, Dublin 2, was granted conditional bail.

Gardaí also investigated possible links between the violent disorder incident and an attack in a Spar shop in Ranelagh, south Dublin, shortly before 1.30pm on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Four people were arrested by gardaí after chasing another person along the main street in Ranelagh, into the shop and attacking him behind the till.

A man who suffered largely superficial knife wounds in the attack was brought to hospital with injuries that were thought to be non-life-threatening and has since been released.