Second man arrested in connection with fatal Dún Laoghaire shooting

Mark Cullen died after being shot in the leg in Dún Laoghaire. Gardaí suspect the gunman intended to wound the victim in the leg, not kill him.

A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in south Dublin.

Mark Cullen (39) died on July 5th after he was shot in the leg at Patrician Park, Kill Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, in a suspected intimidation or so-called punishment attack gone wrong.

Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 40s on Thursday morning in connection with the investigation.

He is being held at a Garda station in Dublin.

A man, aged in his 30s, was previously arrested but later released without charge.

Cullen, from Shankill in south Dublin, had gone by arrangement to meet men known to him at Patrician Park at about 8.30am.

At least one of the men at the scene was armed with a loaded handgun, which was discharged, wounding him in the leg and resulting in his death at the scene following severe blood loss.

It appears the shooting occurred in a laneway, but Cullen tried to move from the scene to seek help before succumbing to his injuries.

Gun crime has been trending lower in the Republic in recent years and 2025 marked the first year for decades in which no one died in shooting incidents via organised-crime attacks or domestic incidents.

Gardaí suspect the gunman intended to wound the victim in the leg, rather than kill him. However, the injury was so severe that Cullen bled to death at the scene.

Investigating gardaí believe he had links to several men involved in south Dublin drug dealing. But detectives have not established whether the shooting was linked to organised crime or to a personal dispute.

A file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.