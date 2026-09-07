Crime & Law

Man (20s) in a critical condition after Co Meath assault

Gardaí questioning suspect (40s) in relation to incident in Ballivor early on Monday

The man (20s) who sustained serious injuries in the incident was transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
The man (20s) who sustained serious injuries in the incident was transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Mary Carolan
Mon Sept 07 2026 - 22:291 MIN READ

A young man was described as being in a critical condition in hospital on Monday night after an assault in Co Meath.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following an incident at a residential property in the village of Ballivor on Monday.

Shortly after 7am on Monday, gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at the property.

A Garda statement said a man in his 20s sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mullingar hospital for treatment before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

READ MORE

Jon Rahm among early Irish Open arrivals forced to take cover from wild Atlantic welcome

New rules for Irish citizenship: How will they work?

Rathwood ends ‘working relationship’ with brothers formerly behind business

Missing details on personal investment accounts leave consumers in the dark

A man in his 40s was subsequently arrested in connection with the investigation and was being detained on Monday night under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He may be questioned for 24 hours.

The Garda Technical Bureau has conducted a full technical examination of the scene and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation from the incident room at Trim Garda station.

An Garda Síochána appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Trim Garda station on (046) 9486140 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. Anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam footage, that could help the investigation is asked to make it available.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Mary Carolan

Mary Carolan

Mary Carolan is the Legal Affairs Correspondent of the Irish Times