There are men who stand on the street corner opposite the National Maternity Hospital performatively praying for what their metaphysics tells them are babies’ souls. For them, personhood begins at conception and a fertilised embryo is as morally significant a life as a fully fledged human. If it weren’t so prevalent in populations that overlap with ours, this would be more obvious for what it is – a strange opinion.

If your interest is the welfare of the vulnerable – as I’m sure these men say theirs is – there are many clearer cases of need. I’m not one of these utilitarians who think we need to direct our philanthropic attention only to the most urgent cases, but there is a middle ground between effective altruism and what is really a very niche fixation on the welfare of blastocysts, embryos and foetuses.

As I‘ve swerved around these men on my way to appointments in Holles Street, I’ve wondered whether they also pray at Tuam or Bessborough, or the many sites across Ireland where spiritual and physical harms to very real children were committed.

I think of Matthew 6:6 and wonder why they’re there are all: “[W]hen you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret, and your Father who sees in secret will reward you.” This discretion is contrasted with “hypocrites” who love praying on, you guessed it, “street corners”. Why, one wonders, do these men focus their biblically contraindicated prayer where they do? Is it because of a welfare concern, or because they dislike women exercising agency over their sexual and reproductive lives?

[ Three-day abortion wait adds ‘unnecessary barriers’ to care, campaigners sayOpens in new window ]

Protests last weekend challenged the mandatory three-day waiting period imposed on families trying to access abortion services. To be clear, the waiting period isn’t a response to some pre-existing rule that dictated that, as soon as one mentioned the possibility of a termination at an appointment, they were tied to a gurney and forced down the corridor for surgery. People are already free to have a think about their options, and I suspect that it’s only in very exceptional circumstances that plenty of consideration hasn’t taken place before that initial appointment.

As someone who has had basically the same procedure as a surgical abortion, albeit to remove an already-deceased foetus, I also waited three days, but because of public waiting lists rather than policy. I hated the wait; I felt like a wandering coffin as circumstances forced me to continue to carry a pregnancy I’d already lost. It’s a physical upset I remember viscerally. With abortion, forcing people to continue to grow within them something that they’ve decided to terminate is a complex kind of cruelty that will be hard for many to imagine. If only the seriousness reflected in waiting period policies could be summoned for miscarriages, like by perhaps finally legislating for decent paid leave.

We recently heard from Dr Cliona Murphy, clinical director of the HSE’s National Women and Infants Health Programme that “there is no clinical requirement for a mandatory three-day waiting period”. Withdrawing the mandatory wait does nothing to stop people from having an initial appointment and taking a few days to think about things before deciding.

[ Removing three-day wait would lead to rise in ‘already massive’ number of abortions, GP saysOpens in new window ]

Beyond practical concerns about forced delays causing women to time out of eligibility, and the practical challenges (childcare, missing work and so on) of splitting up appointments, is the offensive supposition that women are somehow incapable of uncompelled reflection – that they wheel into medical appointments without thinking about the treatments they pursue. In most medicine, we trust patients to think about things.

I was once against abortion. I was a religious teenager. I enjoyed the devotion inherent in Christianity and enjoyed the comfort and structure it offered. Throughout my teens I went to Mass, I confessed my sins (especially around exam-time, as my dad would note) and, when I got to university, I wrote meandering essays about the logical validity of the ontological argument in Anselm’s Proslogion. I knew the church forbade abortion, so I was against it.

I understood that ours was a pretty peculiar metaphysical position. As soon as certain necessary conditions are met, pop, God imparts a soul and we have a being as fully precious as any other. I thought there was beauty in that strangeness.

[ Fine Gael TD Peter Roche compares three-day abortion wait to duration of hangover during committee debateOpens in new window ]

But even in my religious days, I appreciated that the modern Catholic account of personhood was a bit untethered from the more obvious priorities issued in the Bible. In Exodus 21, my Bible said “Whoever strikes a man so that he dies shall be put to death” and then “When men strive together and hurt a woman with child, so that there is a miscarriage, and yet no harm follows, the one who hurt her shall be fined, according as the woman’s husband shall lay upon him. If any harm follows, then you shall give life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth (...)”. I’m no biblical scholar, but it seemed there was plenty of scope to think that the “ordinances set before [us]” suggest that causing the end of a pregnancy is morally and forensically very different from killing a fully developed person.

When my thinking changed and I realised that I no longer believed, my respect for sensible religious autonomy didn’t change. If someone believes their blastocyst or foetus is a complete moral being, they should be allowed to make decisions about their body on that basis. Beyond that, men should get off that corner, and the Government should trust us to manage mature reflection without being legally compelled.

Clare Moriarty is a Research Ireland enterprise fellow, working at University College Dublin and the National Library of Ireland