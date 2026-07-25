Woman killed and child critical after Co Cavan crash

A woman aged in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. File image. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A woman has been killed and a child seriously injured in a car crash in Co Cavan.

The collision between a car and a truck occurred on the R162 at Corclare, Shercock, just after 5pm on Friday. The child was brought to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

An Garda Síochána said the driver of the car, a woman aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A passenger in the car, a female juvenile child, was removed from the scene to Temple Street Hospital where she remains in critical condition,” they said in a statement.

A number of other people travelling in the vehicles also received medical treatment at the scene from ambulance staff.

The road remained closed for examination by forensic collision investigators on Saturday and local diversions were in place.

Gardaí have urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between 4.45pm and 5.15pm and who may have camera footage have been asked to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieborough Garda station at 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.