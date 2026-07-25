Tadej Pogacar set for Tour de France glory in shortened finale as Richard Carapaz wins stage 20

Richard Carapaz celebrates as he crosses the finishing line to win the 20th stage of the Tour de France between Le Bourg-d'Oisans and Alpe d'Huez in the French Alps. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar’s likely victory parade on the streets of Paris will come sooner on Sunday after the final stage of the Tour de France was shortened due to wildfires elsewhere in France. The stage will now be only 89km long and will start on the Champs-Élysées, where two laps of the avenue will be followed by the now traditional circuits of the Butte de Montmartre.

In a joint statement with the police prefecture, the Tour organiser, ASO, said: “The ministry of the interior has decided to redeploy a portion of the internal security forces initially mobilised for the final stage of the Tour de France, in order to reinforce the response efforts in the areas affected by the wildfires.”

Wildfires around the Arcachon lagoon near Bordeaux and around Biscarrosse, in the Landes, have destroyed more than 36,000 hectares of forest. This is the third stage of the Tour to be subjected to prefecture intervention, due to wildfires or a heatwave, in this year’s race.

Resources and the lack of them have also been a topic of debate since Pogacar’s astounding win on Alpe d’Huez on Friday. The four-time champion is now expected to secure a record-equalling fifth title in Paris on Sunday evening after Saturday’s 20th stage was won by Richard Carapaz.

A day after setting a record time up the Alpe’s famous hairpin bends to extend his overall lead, Pogacar could afford to concede 39 seconds to his closest challenger, Remco Evenepoel, on Saturday and will start Sunday’s shortened stage into Paris ahead by six minutes and 26 seconds.

Tadej Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates-XRG team-mate Isaac Del Toro celebrate as they cross the finish line on stage 20 of the Tour de France from Le Bourg d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez. Photograph: David Pintens/Belga Mag/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

However, there was significant fallout after Friday’s chaotic climb, largely due to the dangerous behaviour of some among the thousands at the roadside. Several incidents, which endangered both riders and fans, rebooted the debate over the safety of Tour stages on the Alpe.

In-race motorbikes, blocked by the crowds, stalled an attack from Evenepoel, while a lack of crowd control led to the Movistar climber Einer Rubio abandoning the race after riding into the rear windscreen of a UAE team car. The crash, which led to Rubio being transported by helicopter to hospital in Grenoble, where he was given 20 stitches for facial injuries, was caused by an unruly spectator falling in front of the car, forcing it to suddenly brake.

“If we had been using cars from 20 years ago, the accident wouldn’t have happened,” the race director, Thierry Gouvenou, said, apparently blaming the braking sensors in the car.

More footage, of fans wrestling each other over gifts from the caravane publicitaire and climbing over moving race vehicles further fuelled the notion of a race that was out of control. The French national champion, Romain Grégoire, said spectators were “so drunk that it was more like being slapped on the arse, than getting pushes”.

Evenepoel’s Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe sports director, Klaaas Lodewyck, said: “As long as they’re cheering on the riders and creating a good atmosphere, it’s fine. But when they start punching in side mirrors and banging on the windows, that’s crossing the line.”

On Saturday’s final mountain stage, Pogacar the ogre, as L’Équipe called him, worked to protect the interests of his third-placed UAE team-mate, Isaac Del Toro. Carapaz, stage winner in Orcières-Merlette and third in Friday’s stage to Alpe d’Huez, was again one of the key animators, attacking on the first climb, the Col de la Croix de Fer, as he sought to consolidate his lead in the King of the Mountains classification. – Guardian