GP shortages are most acute in rural and commuter belt areas, data shows

Ireland’s population is ageing, leading to higher rates of chronic illness and increased demand on GPs. Picture posed. Photograph: iStock

GP shortages are most acute in commuter belts and rural areas, an analysis has found, as population growth and an ageing workforce continues to put pressure on community healthcare services.

The Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) acknowledged that while the GP workforce had expanded in recent years, it “cannot meet current patient healthcare needs”.

Data provided by the college shows Monaghan has the lowest GP coverage per capita, with a range of 50 to 52 family doctors per 100,000 population, followed by Roscommon (59 to 61 per 100,000), Kilkenny (64 to 66 per 100,000) and Meath (67 to 69 per 100,000).

Conversely, Sligo has the highest GP coverage per capita, with a range of 121 to 125 GPs per 100,000, followed by Westmeath at 115 to 120 per 100,000 and Galway at 105 to 109 GPs per 100,000.

The analysis also points to a number of “pressure points” for adequate cover of GP care, including along the western seaboard.

[ GP shortages: Where are the most acute problems across the country? ]

In commuter towns, the ICGP’s analysis found the population increased at a much faster rate than the increase in practices, primary care centres or individual GP numbers.

“Rural and remote areas, notably along the western seaboard, have challenges arising from low population density, older patient and ageing GP profiles,” the college said.

A report this week from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) found that one in four individuals without a car lived more than 8.3km from their nearest GP, with this rising to 8.9km for those with a car.

It said that urban deprivation, or areas with high levels of social deprivation, were also another pinch point.

“Patients in these areas experience complex multimorbidity, have significantly greater healthcare needs and develop chronic disease a decade earlier than patients in more affluent areas,” the analysis said. “These factors increase the workload of GPs serving urban deprived communities.”

It is widely acknowledged that the current workforce challenges are arising through a number of factors, including the ageing profile of many GPs – some 13.5 per cent of GPs are aged 65 or older, and many of these older doctors work in single-handed GP practices.

Adding to this, Ireland’s population is ageing, which health officials acknowledge results in higher rates of chronic illnesses and increased attendances to health services, both of which increases pressure on the system.

The Programme for Government has committed to increasing the GP workforce, with Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill stating that work was ongoing in that regard.

The annual intake of doctors into the GP training programme has increased by about four-fifths between 2019 and 2024, with 350 new entrant training places in both 2024 and 2025. This number is to increase again this year to 400.

There is also the international medical graduate rural programme, which seeks to recruit and train overseas doctors to work in rural areas.

In response to a parliamentary question in April, Carroll MacNeill said a strategic review of general practice was under way. It is due to be completed this year.

“The review is examining the issues affecting general practice, including issues related to GP capacity, and will consider further possible mechanisms to attract GPs to rural and underserved areas. When completed the review will set out recommended actions for a more sustainable general practice,” she said.