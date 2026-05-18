Gardaí search west Dublin park, targeting drugs supply and antisocial behaviour

Gardaí have begun a search of a park in Clondalkin, west Dublin, as part of an operation targeting the sale of drugs linked to organised crime.

The search of St Cuthbert’s Park by gardaí from Clondalkin Garda station started on Monday morning and they were assisted by detective gardaí and other services, including the dog and mounted units.

The operation is also being assisted by South Dublin County Council.

“This search operation is targeting the use of the park in the sale and supply of controlled drugs, linked to organised crime and antisocial behaviour in the area,” a Garda statement on Monday said.

“At this time, the park remains open to the public, with restrictions on movements in areas under search.”

South Dublin county councillor Francis Timmons said there have been “huge issues” with the park over recent years.

The Independent councillor said the council were putting “major investment” into the park including a playground, teen space, lights and pathways but the contractor had to “move out of the site several times because of antisocial behaviour and intimidation”.

“We are now determined, South Dublin County Council and all the elected members, that the work will progress and we will reclaim the park and will get to use it because it’s public land that should be used as an amenity for children and residents,” he said. “Safety is an issue and that has to be dealt with.”

Cllr Timmons also said it was welcome that 18 additional gardaí had been secured for the Clondalkin area and said they were “needed”.

“We’ve been feeling a bit neglected around the area and the decent people around there have been feeling a bit just left there, knowing they couldn’t use their own park, which is crazy,” he added.

“Between the new Garda resources and the council’s determination backed up by the councillors, we’re determined that the park will be used. We’ve a local football club, Clondalkin Celtic, that wants to use the park and have loads of teams and they should be able to, that’s what a park is for, not for drug dealing and drug use.”

Anyone with any information on the sale or supply of drugs in St Cuthbert’s Park is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.