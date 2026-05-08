Gardaí and Revenue seize €2m worth of cannabis in Co Clare

Revenue officers seized approximately 100kg of cannabis in Co Clare on Friday

Cannabis worth approximately €2 million has been seized from a premises in Co Clare.

The joint Garda and Revenue operation discovered 100kgs of cannabis in black wrappers on Friday morning.

This seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue’s customs service along with the Clare divisional drugs unit.

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by An Garda Síochána and has been detained at a Garda station in Co Clare under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A joint statement from An Garda Síochána and Revenue state it was an intelligence-led operation.

Neither party disclosed where the drugs were seized in Clare nor the nature of the premises in which the drugs were found.