Crime & Law

Gardaí and Revenue seize €2m worth of cannabis in Co Clare

Man in his thirties arrested after discovery of 100kgs of drugs

Revenue officers seized approximately 100kg of cannabis in Co Clare on Friday
Revenue officers seized approximately 100kg of cannabis in Co Clare on Friday
Ronan McGreevy
Fri May 08 2026 - 18:371 MIN READ

Cannabis worth approximately €2 million has been seized from a premises in Co Clare.

The joint Garda and Revenue operation discovered 100kgs of cannabis in black wrappers on Friday morning.

This seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue’s customs service along with the Clare divisional drugs unit.

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by An Garda Síochána and has been detained at a Garda station in Co Clare under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

READ MORE

Bodies of two females found at property in Tipperary

Bride-to-be who lay on road was killed by disqualified driver who failed to stop, court hears

Further clashes in Strait of Hormuz as US awaits Iran response on proposals to end war

Ireland’s squeezed-out middle has had enough

A joint statement from An Garda Síochána and Revenue state it was an intelligence-led operation.

Neither party disclosed where the drugs were seized in Clare nor the nature of the premises in which the drugs were found.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times