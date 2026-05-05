Officers hurt and vehicles damaged as PSNI attacked at Belfast car event

A damaged Police Service of Northern Ireland vehicle following disorder at a car event in west Belfast on Monday night. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire

A large number of people attacked police with missiles during a car event in west Belfast, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

Two police officers were injured and five vehicles damaged in the incident on Monday.

Fire service personnel were also attacked.

The PSNI said it was made aware of the event on the Stewartstown Road.

Footage on social media showed cars driving erratically with crowds of people gathered in the Colin area on Monday evening.

A PSNI statement said: “Officers were in attendance from around 7.30pm and noted cars and scrambler bikes gathered in the area, some of which were engaging in dangerous driving.

“Resources from across Belfast, and a tactical support group unit which had been on deployment in another district, were dispatched to the area.”

The statement added: “A large number of people with faces covered emerged from the crowd and began to throw masonry and other projectiles at police.

“A fire was started and colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were attacked when they tried to respond, leading to their withdrawal from the area.

“Five police vehicles were damaged and two officers sustained injury.”

PSNI west Belfast district commander Chief Inspector Kelly Gibson said police acknowledged “local concern” around the incident.

She said police would “continue to engage with representatives and residents in order to help prevent further instances of this behaviour”.

The officer added: “Those who choose to get involved in this type of disorder are causing destruction within their own community.

“Their actions impact on their own families, friends and neighbours.

“There is also a wider societal issue to highlight, and we would particularly ask parents and guardians to speak to their children, and make sure that they do not become involved in something which could lead to someone getting seriously hurt.

“Thankfully, the injured officers were able to remain on duty, although the damaged police vehicles will be off the road until they can be repaired.”

She said that police inquiries into the incident were continuing and said there would be arrests. – PA