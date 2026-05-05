Man in critical condition in hospital following Cork assault

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/ The Irish Times

A man is in a critical condition following an assault in Cork city in the early hours of Tuesday.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was discovered at Liffey Park in Mayfield shortly after 3am by gardaí on active patrol.

He was subsequently brought to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A Garda spokesperson said the scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination and “investigations are ongoing”.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Anyone who was in the Liffey Park area during the early hours of Tuesday, 5th May 2026 and who may have camera footage – including dashcam footage – is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí,” a Garda spokesperson said.