Cyclist (50s) dies following crash into railing

Gardaí investigating the collision are asking witnesses to contact them. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 50s died after his bike crashed into a railing in Co Laois on Sunday.

Gardaí said the cyclist was removed from the scene on College Avenue in Mountmellick and brought to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise. He received treatment but died on Sunday night.

The road remained closed on Monday evening for examination of the scene. Diversions were in place.

Gardaí investigating the crash are asking witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with camera footage of the area around the time of the incident, which occurred at about 4.30pm on Sunday, are asked to share this with investigators.