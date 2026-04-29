Man in custody as gardaí search for firearm discharged by child in Ballymun

The gun is understood to have been discarded by a man who was being pursued by gardaí in connection with a separate incident. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí are searching for a firearm that was accidentally discharged in Ballymun in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon by a young child who came across the weapon in a bush.

Residents in the area told a local representative that it was an automatic weapon that was fired by the child. The incident took place in Sillogue Gardens.

It is understood the child was aged under 12 years old, with sources suggesting the accidentally discharged shot did not hit anything.

The gun is understood to have been discarded by a man who was being pursued by gardaí in connection with a separate incident.

The weapon, after being discharged by the child, was subsequently taken from the scene by a third party. Gardaí are now searching for the weapon.

An Garda Síochána said it responded to reports of a gunshot at about 3pm on Tuesday, and that unarmed, uniformed gardaí chased two males by foot – one of whom was on an e-scooter.

Two males, one in his 20s and a juvenile in his teens, were subsequently detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The younger male was subsequently released, but a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The adult male remains in custody, gardaí said.

The force said it received reports of a firearm being discharged in the area, but no injuries have been reported.

A Garda senior investigating officer was appointed to lead an investigation into the incident, with gardaí appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement to The Irish Times, People Before Profit councillor Conor Reddy said the incident has left the local community in shock. He called for immediate Government action on the matter.

“People in Ballymun are shocked and frightened by what has happened,” he said. “We are extremely lucky that nobody was injured or killed, but there is a growing sense of fear in the community as violence escalates and these feuds continue without resolution.”

The incident is believed to be related to an ongoing street-level drug feud.

Speaking about the environment in the locality, Reddy said: “Homes have been shot at, there have been arson attacks, extremely violent attacks have happened in broad daylight and people are terrified as a result.

“You can’t help but feel that if this continues, somebody innocent could be seriously hurt or killed. That is the fear many people are carrying.

“This has to be a turning point,” the councillor said, noting that the incident and surrounding feud involves “teenagers and young men barely into adulthood. That speaks to a deep failure by the State.”

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said gardaí briefed him on the “concerning” incident.

“My thoughts are with the child and their family at this time,” he said.

“I am aware that individuals have been arrested in relation to the incident, therefore I will not be making any further comment about this ongoing criminal investigation.”

Anyone with information on, or footage of, the incident is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on (01) 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Separately, a loaded handgun was found in the area by gardaí on Sunday. It was hidden in a bush near a playground in Ballymun.

The weapon was found by the Ballymun Drugs Unit during foot patrols in Coultry Park. The handgun had a round in the chamber, and will now undergo ballistic and forensic examination.