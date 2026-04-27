Woman (40s) dies in fatal assault in Waterford

Gardaí responded to the incident at a house at Grange Heights in the southeast of the city at approximately 6.15pm on Monday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A woman in her 40s has died following an assault at a house in Waterford city on Monday evening. A man, also in his 40s, has been arrested.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at the house at Grange Heights in the southeast of the city at approximately 6.15pm.

A woman was taken to University Hospital Waterford where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The State Pathologist was notified and a postmortem examination was expected to take place.

A man was arrested at the scene and was detained at a Garda station in the Waterford division under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The scene was preserved for technical examination.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Waterford Garda station. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A family liaison officer has been assigned to support the family of the deceased.

Anyone who was in the Grange Heights area on Monday, between 6pm and 6.30pm who may have camera footage, including CCTV or dashcam, is asked to provide this footage to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.