Body of man (60s) discovered in Wexford house

Gardaí were alerted by a neighbour shortly before 2pm. Photograph: Alan Betson

The body of a man has been found in a house in Wexford town.

The deceased, who was believed to be aged in his 60s, was found in a house in the Belvedere estate, in the Townparks area.

It is thought he may have been dead in the house for some time.

The National Ambulance Service and local fire brigade also attended the scene and the body was removed to University Hospital Wexford on Wednesday afternoon.

The Townparks area, close to the centre of Wexford town is known for established, mature residential properties.

Gardaí were alerted by a neighbour shortly before 2pm.

A postmortem is expected to take place at University Hospital Waterford. Gardaí are awaiting the outcome to determine the course of the investigation.

Foul play is not suspected.

Investigations are continuing.