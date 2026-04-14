Crime & Law

Woman (54) dies following assault at her home in Carlow

Linda Costello passed away in Beaumont Hospital two weeks after incident

Linda Costello died on April 10th, about two weeks after being assaulted in her home in Graiguecullen, Co Carlow.
Linda Costello died on April 10th, about two weeks after being assaulted in her home in Graiguecullen, Co Carlow.
Laoise Murray
Tue Apr 14 2026 - 16:261 MIN READ

A 54-year-old woman has died following an assault at her home in Co Carlow last month.

Linda Costello (née Flood) was assaulted at The Tower apartment block in Graiguecullen. The incident happened at some time between Wednesday night, March 25th, and the early hours of March 26th.

She was brought to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny at 6:50am on March 26th and was unresponsive but breathing when attended to by paramedics.

Gardaí said Costello had sustained bruising to her right upper arm, her abdomen and chest, as well as trauma to her right eye.

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A suspect was arrested at the scene and subsequently interviewed before being released without charge.

Costello died after being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin last Friday, April 10th. She is survived by her two children, Ben and Amy, their father Larry, her parents, sister and brother-in-law. She previously lived in Castledermot, Co Kildare and Ballyboden, Dublin.

Funeral arrangements are due to be published later this week.

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