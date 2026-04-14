Scarlett Faulkner’s funeral to take place on Friday, family says

Gardaí said their investigation into Scarlett Faulkner’s assault and subsequent death was 'ongoing'. Photograph: Family/Facebook

Limerick mother Scarlett Faulkner, who died after suffering catastrophic head injuries in an alleged assault last month, is to be laid to rest on Friday, her family has said.

Faulkner (29) from the Longpavement Halting Site, Limerick, died on Monday, surrounded by her family after she was taken off life-support at Cork University Hospital last Sunday.

Faulkner’s brother, Martin Anthony Faulkner, posted his late sister’s funeral arrangements online.

“RIP sister Scarlett love you forever,” he said.

Faulkner’s remains will repose at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, from 2pm-4pm, on Thursday.

Her funeral Mass will take place at 11am at St Munchin’s Church, Limerick, on Friday and she will be buried at Meelick cemetery, Co Clare.

Her sister, Victoria said: “You’re at peace now sister, I don’t know how I will ever live without you ... you were always the best big sister to me.”

A message posted by Joanne Duffy, partner of Faulkner’s brother, Thomas, said: “What a warrior, RIP my beautiful sister in law.”

Gardaí said their investigation into Faulkner’s assault and subsequent death was “ongoing”.

A 16-year-old girl is before the courts charged with assault causing serious harm to Faulkner outside the village of Birdhill, north Co Tipperary, on March 21st..

She is alleged to have been a passenger in a car that had allegedly pursued and rammed a van in which Faulkner and a man were travelling in on the R494.

The court heard Faulkner ran from the van and was allegedly pursued on foot by the teenager and allegedly struck across her head with an iron bar at least 11 times.

A 40-year-old woman, who allegedly drove the car allegedly involved, is charged with endangerment, violent disorder and burglary.

The two accused women cannot be identified by order of the court.

Both have been remanded to appear before Tipperary District Court on April 23rd.