Gardaí investigating after woman (50s) found dead at home in Co Cavan

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead. File photograph: The Irish Times

A woman in her 50s has been found dead in a home in Cavan.

Gardaí say they are investigating the circumstances of the death after the woman was discovered unresponsive at an address on Connolly Street.

The discovery was made just after 2am on Tuesday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a postmortem is due to be arranged.

“The results of the postmortem will assist gardaí in determining the direction of their investigation,” they said on Tuesday.