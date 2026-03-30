Crime & Law

Four teenagers charged over assault on charity worker and search-and-rescue dog in Co Down

Incident happened in Bangor on Friday night

K9 Search & Rescue NI said one of its dogs was kicked during an incident in Co Down
K9 Search & Rescue NI said one of its dogs was kicked during an incident in Co Down
Mon Mar 30 2026 - 10:362 MIN READ

Four teenagers have been charged over an incident in which a man and dog were assaulted in Co Down on Friday.

The K9 Search and Rescue NI charity said one of its volunteers with a search-and-rescue dog was attacked.

Detectives received a report at around 7.50pm on Friday night of an incident involving a number of youths and a man in the High Street area of Bangor.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers saw a number of young people running off, most of them dressed in dark clothing.

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It was reported that the man was punched to the face multiple times and his dog was kicked a number of times.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Sunday a 13-year-old boy had been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, while another 15-year-old boy has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with affray and common assault.

“Police would like to thank all those members of the public who came forward to assist with inquiries following our appeal for information in relation to this incident,” a PSNI statement said.

“The investigation is ongoing and further arrests will be made when the other suspects are identified.”

In a statement on social media, the K9 Search and Rescue NI charity said one of its members and a search-and-rescue dog had been assaulted.

The statement said: “Our member has received treatment at A&E, and the dog has been assessed by a vet.

“We are grateful for the support shown across social media.” - PA

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