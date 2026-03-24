Crime & Law

Man arrested after drug seizure at Bauer Media offices in Dublin

Cannabis valued at €110,000 was seized after being posted to Marconi House, home of Today FM and Newstalk

Drugs addressed to the Bauer Media offices were intercepted and a man arrested in a joint Revenue and Garda operation
Drugs addressed to the Bauer Media offices were intercepted and a man arrested in a joint Revenue and Garda operation
Conor Lally
Tue Mar 24 2026 - 16:132 MIN READ

Gardaí have seized drugs at the offices in Dublin of Bauer Media, from where the Today FM and Newstalk radio stations are broadcast. They have also arrested an employee of the company.

The suspect is not a broadcaster or journalist and has no role in the editorial process at the broadcaster. However, The Irish Times understands he works in a support role at the organisation.

He was questioned after cannabis valued at €110,000 was seized after being sent to the building via the postage system. The drugs were due to be delivered,via parcel post, to Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2, but the contents of the package were detected during checks of the postage and parcels system.

Those checks, which involve parcels being scanned and checked by sniffer dogs, are routinely carried out so drugs and other contraband can be seized.

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In a joint operation involving Revenue officers and the Garda Síochána, the parcel was delivered to the intended address, Marconi House, on Monday in a controlled operation. When it was signed for, the suspect was arrested and the drugs seized.

Revenue and the Garda said in a statement some 5.5kg of the drug was seized, which has been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

“The joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, DMR South Central Divisional Drug Unit and Revenue’s Customs Service,” a statement said.

The man arrested was detained for questioned at a city centre Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

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Conor Lally

Conor Lally

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times